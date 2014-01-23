Hillary Clinton Fibbed When She Said,

Patricia Smith says that "It does make a difference" when asked if she should be told what happened to her son, Sean Smith. Smith said that her son would have to kill her if she were to find out what was his operative. Given that, we could more than surmise that it would make a difference to know why. Clinton might have to kill Ms. Smith if she told her why; that would make be a big difference.

Benghazi Scandal -Questions Still Remain After Clinton's Benghazi Testimony - Pat Smith On Cavuto

"I would have to shoot you if I told you." Smith