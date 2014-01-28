Inflation Report for 2013 and Prospects, Historical Comparisons

Inflation hawks will often
argue the potential for 10 and
15 percent inflation in the
near future. These levels are
certainly not unprecedented.
This simple analysis of historical
outcomes, however, suggests
about a five percent probability
of inflation hitting ten percent
or above in the coming year.
and
We at AIER have coined the term “moneyness” meant to describe the potency that money exerts as it flows through the economy. . . . An upward shift in moneyness will certainly be stimuli for increased inflation.
CPI @ 1.5%, EPI @ 1.2%. National average @ 1.5%.