I feel for these starving guys. This is how it is done in the Good Old USA: dumpster diving. Some even go for the fast food that is partly eaten.

What a wasteful world when others are starving. Let them go or merely charge them with trespass for subsistence or would you have them live at the landfill like Mexico? Where ist your own Common Law that you bid us to abide to? Why, our own government doth use it against us!