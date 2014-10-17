Newsvine

Hunter Biden Outed from Navy Reserve In February

Seeded by SuDuToo
Seeded on Fri Oct 17, 2014 6:08 AM
Anyone for voting in legalization of cocaine and other drugs so we don't lose our defenders of the homeland?  Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, tested positive for cocaine in June of 2013 and was discharged in February of 2014 from the Navy.  It must have been a surprise test or they are better at catching cocaine in the test, as users have had a way to spoof the test for over 24 years.  Even the National Guard was spoofing the test.

